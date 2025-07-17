For 21 years, Deborah Conrad served as a dedicated Physician Assistant. She was fired from Rochester Regional Health for doing her job - reporting adverse events to protect public safety. A federal court vindicated her actions and opened the door for accountability. On June 11, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York issued a landmark ruling for my client, Deborah Conrad, in her case against Rochester Regional Health and United Memorial Medical Center. Judge Sinatra denied the hospital's motion to dismiss the core claims in Deborah's False Claims Act lawsuit, letting her case go to discovery. Here's what this means:

The Court Found:

Rochester Regional Health had a material obligation to report serious adverse events to VAERS under their Provider Agreement with the CDC.

The hospital's failure to report while continuing to seek federal reimbursement was potential fraud against the government.

Deborah's detailed allegations were enough to meet the strict legal standards for fraud claims, even without access to internal billing records.

Her retaliation claim can move forward - the court found she was probably fired for trying to expose the hospital's failure to report adverse events.

This decision establishes critical legal precedents:

VAERS Reporting is Not Optional: The court confirmed that adverse event reporting requirements are "material conditions of payment" - not just bureaucratic paperwork. Hospitals Can Be Held Accountable: Healthcare providers who take federal money while failing to meet safety reporting obligations can face False Claims Act liability. Whistleblowers Are Protected: The court recognized that employees who try to ensure proper adverse event reporting are engaging in protected activity.

Deborah's case involved 170 serious adverse events that the hospital allegedly prevented her from reporting. 160 VAERS reports she successfully submitted on her own initiative. Specific patient examples of adverse events following vaccination that went unreported. The court found these allegations painted a picture of systematic non-compliance with federal safety monitoring requirements.

This ruling is significant beyond just Deborah's case. It establishes that 1) healthcare providers cannot ignore federal safety reporting requirements while continuing to collect taxpayer money; 2) the False Claims Act can be used to hold institutions accountable for COVID-related misconduct; and 3) whistleblowers who expose these practices have legal protection.

We estimate over 500,000 were killed by the shots, millions lost their jobs for refusing them, and Big Pharma received billions for dangerous and experimental treatments. This case reveals a legal pathway to begin holding the system accountable

The case now moves to discovery, where we will seek the hospital's internal “vaccination,” treatment, and billing records to uncover the full scope of unreported adverse events which we believe are in the 1000s in this hospital system alone.

Join Us in This Critical Fight

Many of you supported my work and Deborah's case through this Substack and her website at IamDebConrad.com. Please consider supporting the broader Freedom Counsel network as we build on this momentum.

Your support helps coordinate legal resources for Americans seeking justice through the court system. With victories like this one proving that accountability is achievable, your contribution can help make sure more cases like Deborah's can be pursued.

Please consider supporting Freedom Counsel's mission: https://secure.anedot.com/freedom-counsel/warner-substack

First Amended Complaint

District Court Opinion

Covid Vaccination Program Provider Agreement: the basis for liability for all C19 shot providers.