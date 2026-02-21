CovidLawCast.Com

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Truth for Health Foundation
Feb 21

Warner, glad to see you posting again - have missed you and purposely did not try to call knowing you were likely overwhelmed going through treatment. Just very relieved to hear you connected with Drs Marik, Makis and others in our network using alternative cancer strategies with traditional approaches. We have our cancer risk reduction nutritional consult ready for you when you have time, and continue to send our prayers and donations. Lee Vliet MD Truth for Health Foundations.

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Celeste's avatar
Celeste
Feb 21

May you be healed, whole, and restored in the near future. 🙏

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