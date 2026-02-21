I have been absent for a few months due to a cancer diagnosis. I found I have stage 4 adenocarcinoma which spread from a tumor in my colon into my peritoneum which is a thin membrane that lines the abdominal cavity and covers most of the abdominal organs. It has been a daily battle to recover function and get back to some level of work. I am getting fantastic advice from our freedom loving doctors and am improving each day. I thank all of you who donated to a Give Send Go donation page as you have relieved extreme financial burdens of getting appropriate care and keeping our law firm in the fight. Jeff Childers C&C army had a major impact. His very kind and helpful post is here. I also want to thank the many other friends (over 200) who reposted and shared the page as well.

I now know what it is like to get your life upended by disease. My heart goes out to all who are suffering from chronic illness, vaccine injury, and cancer.

There is incredible progress on the legal front, so I intend to increase my posts going forward.

Here is the December 2, 2025 appellate argument at the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans against the federal government’s interference with our case against Pfizer:

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