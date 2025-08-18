CovidLawCast.Com

CovidLawCast.Com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Vella's avatar
David Vella
Aug 19

https://www.thegms.co/podcasts/care-standard-failure/

This pre-reviewed article describes an alternative low cost and expedient alternative strategy for victims of both the COVID “vaccine” and narrative to advance accountability.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Warner Mendenhall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture