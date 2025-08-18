From BrokenTruth.tv:

In an interview with Broken Truth's John Davidson and attorney Warner Mendenhall, Physician Assistant (PA) and author Scott Miller detailed his years-long struggle to retain his medical license after opposing COVID policies. Once a pediatric specialist in Washington State, Miller now appeals a license denial in Alaska.

From Pediatrics to Pandemic Advocacy

Miller, with a dental school background, practiced for 10 years in Vancouver, Washington, focusing on neurology, asthma, allergies, and developmental delays. As a PA, he diagnosed, prescribed, and managed patients independently.

When COVID struck in March 2020, Miller worried about lockdowns' harm to kids' mental health and therapies. He prescribed "park play" to encourage outdoor time and non-compliance with restrictions. He treated COVID at home with ivermectin, avoiding hospitals where ventilation often led to high mortality (80% early on) due to iatrogenic harm.

His public speeches at rallies and the state Capitol drew backlash. Targeted and License Revoked

Miller was hit by over 100 complaints, many from non-patients via the "Shots Heard Round the World" group, funded by pharma lobbyists like BIO (Pfizer, Moderna). Accusations included misinformation, off-label ivermectin use, and obstructing investigations. One false claim: Undisclosed California felonies (wrong Scott Miller).

The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) suspended his license in 2021, requiring "re-education." Refusal led to permanent revocation in 2023. Expert Dr. Leslie Enzian called his speech "insidious danger." This echoed cases like Drs. Mary Bowden and Ryan Cole.

His book is here.

