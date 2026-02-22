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Peter Kraus
Feb 22

Will this require the use of a smart-phone? I have only an old fashioned flip phone. In any case, I would like Warner to know about the success that Dr. William Makis of Canada is having with the cancer patients who he advises (see makisw.substack.com). Makis is taking new patients, although he is quite busy so there may be a wait. He can be reached by e-mail at: info@makisw.com

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