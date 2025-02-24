I had not examined environmental assessment criteria in any litigation. I look forward to the FDA response in the new administration. This citizen petition was filed January 21, 2025 with the FDA requesting administrative action regarding Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to:

Revoke or suspend the Biologics License Applications (BLAs) for Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna (Spikevax) COVID-19 vaccines. Investigate regulatory processes and decisions. Issue public guidance on risks of synthetic DNA contamination. Mandate independent testing of existing stocks. Establish testing for DNA integration into human cells.

Primary Concerns:

Wrongful categorical exclusions from Environmental Assessments (EAs)

Excessive synthetic DNA contamination, with multiple studies showing levels 6-470 times above regulatory safety thresholds. Presence of SV40 promoter and enhancer sequences. Potential risks including genomic integration and cancer.

Legal Arguments:

The products should have been classified as gene therapies. The FDA wrongfully granted categorical exclusions from environmental assessments. The BLA approvals were legally void from the beginning due to these failures.

They argue these issues represent significant public health risks requiring immediate regulatory action and investigation.