Deborah Conrad was a Physician Assistant for 21 years…until she was publicly walked out of and fired from Rochester Regional Health.

Why was she fired?

She reported adverse events from the COVID-19 shot to the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System).

I am proud to represent her in her lawsuit against the hospital for her termination.

This Lawsuit is Critical

Although there hasn’t been a ruling yet, we are optimistic and expect a ruling in the next two weeks. At our March hearing, the judge reamarked that these COVID shots are not vaccines in any traditional sense, which was very refreshing to hear.

We have seen firsthand:

There are estimates that over 500,000 were killed by the shots.

Millions lost their jobs for refusing the shots.

Big Pharma received billions of dollars for their experimental shot.

This case could be critical in the fight against the illegal and deadly protocols of hospitals during COVID and beyond. You can read about her case at IamDebConrad.com.

What Comes Next?

You may be wondering, “What comes next?” Will we let the hospitals, Big Pharma, and the government get away with what they did to abuse our rights?

My answer is no!

I'd like to share with you the important work of FreedomCounsel.Org to help those affected by COVID-19 policies.

Many Americans have contacted us sharing deeply personal stories about their experiences during the pandemic - job losses, separation from loved ones in hospitals, adverse health impacts, and business closures. These stories moved hundreds of attorneys to action.

Freedom Counsel emerged from the COVID Litigation Conference in Atlanta in 2023 with a clear purpose: to provide legal support and coordination for those seeking justice and accountability through the court system. Freedom Counsel works with dedicated attorneys, medical professionals, scientists, and concerned citizens to address the challenges many Americans continue to face.

Join Us in the Fight

While the legal process can be lengthy, Freedom Counsel attorneys are committed to supporting those seeking justice through proper legal channels. If you've been affected by these policies or know someone who has, please know that you're not alone. Freedom Counsel is there to help coordinate legal resources and support.

Thank you for considering supporting the Freedom Counsel mission to help those affected find their path to justice.

