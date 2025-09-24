CovidLawCast.Com

John Allison
1d

I agree there are strong grounds for Supreme Court review. There should be a uniform national standard. The Ninth Circuit is an outlier on this issue. How can a person be expected to ignore scientific facts when claiming a religious exemption?

Jack
21h

The secular/religious reason for exemption from experimentation on my body by the state is not whether the state determines if my body is actually a temple or not.

The sincerely held belief ( by the holder and measured by the object of belief - God ), is that my body is indwelt by the Holy Spirit and thus owned by God, not the state, and that God has made me the sole accountable steward of that body, not the state.

A secular state is not qualified to evaluate my religious belief, by definition and by the secular approved principle of separation of church and state.

