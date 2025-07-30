After speaking with friends and family recently about this topic, I realized that, despite the great work of Kevin McKernan and many others, people still need an easy explanation of what happened in the production of the C-19 “vaccines.” I created the following short explanation. It is unavoidably a bit technical and legalistic. As you are reading ask yourself was anyone given fully informed consent?

Summary

Independent analysis has raised significant concerns about manufacturing process changes and quality control failures in the production of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2). The primary issues center on the transition from Process 1 to Process 2 manufacturing, introduction of undisclosed SV40 sequences, and elevated levels of residual DNA contamination that may exceed FDA safety guidelines by orders of magnitude.

Background: Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Framework

Under 21 CFR Parts 210 and 211, pharmaceutical manufacturers must adhere to current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations to ensure products meet safety, identity, strength, quality, and purity (SISPQ) characteristics. Violations of cGMP standards render drugs adulterated under 21 USC § 351(a)(2)(B), particularly when non-compliance compromises the assurance of represented safety and quality properties.

The regulatory framework also addresses misbranding under 21 USC § 352(a)(1), where labeling becomes "false or misleading" when manufacturers lack adequate assurance that distributed products conform to label specifications. This is relevant when material facts affecting safety are not disclosed to regulators or healthcare providers.

Manufacturing Process Transition: Process 1 to Process 2

Process 1 Characteristics

The initial manufacturing process used for the clinical trial material used a PCR-generated DNA template of about 4,000 base pairs for in vitro transcription of mRNA. This process facilitated relatively straightforward separation of mRNA product from DNA template and did not involve SV40 sequences.

Process 2 Implementation

For large-scale production of millions of doses, Pfizer-BioNTech transitioned to Process 2 in late 2020/early 2021. This new process involved:

Cloning the SARS-CoV-2 spike sequence into a bacterial plasmid.

Expansion of DNA template size to 7,824 base pairs.

Introduction of Escherichia coli (E-Coli) origin of replication (ori).

Addition of mammalian SV40 origin of replication.

Incorporation of bacterial antibiotic resistance genes.

Critical Manufacturing Changes

The increase in template size and complexity elevated the risk of DNA contamination in final vaccine products. Unlike Process 1, the bacterial plasmid DNA used in Process 2 proved difficult to remove completely during purification, resulting in higher levels of residual DNA contamination and potential exposure to replication-competent plasmids in mammalian cells.

Regulatory Disclosure Failures

SV40 Sequence Omission

Despite the introduction of SV40 sequences in Process 2, these sequences were not disclosed to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The plasmid map provided to regulatory authorities deliberately omitted references to SV40 components, despite their ready identification using standard plasmid annotation software.

FDA Notification Deficiencies

The companies apparently did not tell the FDA about cGMP violations and quality control failures as required. This includes inadequate disclosure of manufacturing process changes that could affect product safety and quality profiles.

DNA Contamination: Analytical Findings

Speicher et al. Study Results

Independent analysis of 27 mRNA vaccine vials, including 8 Pfizer vials from 4 lots, revealed concerning levels of DNA contamination:

Quantitative PCR (qPCR) Analysis:

Plasmid origin of replication (ori) sequence: 0.28-4.27 ng/dose.

Spike sequence: 0.22-2.43 ng/dose.

SV40 promoter-enhancer-ori sequences detected in all Pfizer vials.

Quantification cycle (Cq) scores: 16.64-22.59.

Qubit Fluorometry Measurements:

DNA contamination levels: 1,896-3,720 ng/dose.

Exceeds FDA/WHO guidelines (10 ng/dose) by 189-372-fold.

Measurement Discrepancy Analysis

The significant disparity between qPCR and Qubit fluorometry results indicates:

qPCR Limitations: Detects only DNA fragments larger than amplicon size (typically >100 bp) Qubit Sensitivity: Measures total DNA content, including smaller fragments undetectable by qPCR Fragment Distribution: Size analysis revealed mean length of 214 bp with maximum of 3.5 kb

This discrepancy suggests substantial contamination with smaller DNA fragments of unknown biological significance.

Safety and Quality Control Concerns

Possible cGMP Violations

Inadequate investigation of out-of-specification DNA contamination results. Insufficient controls to prevent DNA contamination during manufacturing. Failure to validate manufacturing process consistency for DNA contamination specifications. Inadequate risk assessment regarding DNA integration potential given lipid nanoparticle delivery and SV40 promoter-enhancer presence. Insufficient validation of DNase treatment efficacy for larger plasmid DNA quantities in Process 2.

SV40 Sequence Implications

The SV40 promoter-enhancer sequence functions as a potent nuclear targeting element that may:

Facilitate DNA entry into cell nuclei.

Increase genomic integration risks.

Affect oncogenes and chromosomal stability.

Distribute to multiple organ systems including brain, heart, liver, reproductive organs.

Lipid Nanoparticle Protecting unwanted DNA

DNA contamination appears protected within lipid nanoparticles, rendering it resistant to nuclease digestion. This encapsulation may increase persistence and transfection efficiency of contaminating DNA in vivo, potentially exacerbating safety concerns.

Regulatory and Clinical Implications

Dose-Response Relationship

Preliminary evidence suggests correlation between DNA contamination levels per dose and frequency of serious adverse events reported for different vaccine lots, warrants further investigation into causality and mechanism.

Antibiotic Resistance Gene Presence

The detection of antibiotic-resistant genes from bacterial plasmids in final vaccine products presents safety considerations that requires a comprehensive risk assessment.

Quality Assurance Failures

The pattern of alleged violations suggests prioritization of production speed and cost-effectiveness over rigorous quality control and safety validation, particularly regarding the transition from Process 1 to Process 2 without adequate validation of contamination control measures.

Conclusions

These are fundamental questions about manufacturing quality control, regulatory transparency, and patient safety in large-scale mRNA vaccine production. The substantial discrepancy between analytical methods for DNA quantification highlights a need to comprehensively characterize contaminants using multiple analytical approaches.

For the scientific and medical community, these findings show the critical importance of:

Rigorous validation of manufacturing process changes. Comprehensive analytical characterization using multiple methodologies. Transparent disclosure of all manufacturing components to regulatory authorities. Thorough safety assessment of all product components, including process-related impurities. Continuous monitoring and investigation of quality control failures.

The implications extend beyond this specific instance to broader considerations of manufacturing oversight, regulatory compliance, and post-market surveillance in all pharmaceutical development and production, particularly mRNA products.